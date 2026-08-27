Selena Gomez seeks dismissal of fraud lawsuit, calls claims ‘frivolous’

Selena Gomez is seeking to have a fraud lawsuit against her dismissed after investors in mental health startup Wondermind accused her and the company's other founders of misleading them.

According to People, Selena’s legal team filed a motion to dismiss the case on August 26, with her attorney Mathew S. Rosengart calling the claims against her “completely meritless if not frivolous”.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month by two Wondermind investors who claim they invested nearly $1.2 million in the company. They allege they were misled about the startup's infrastructure, leadership and resources.

Selena co founded Wondermind with her mother Mandy Teefey and entrepreneur Daniella Pierson. The mental health company launched in 2022.

In the motion, Selena’s legal team argued that although she invested in the company and holds a minority stake, she did not manage its day to day operations.

“Ms. Gomez never agreed to and did not manage the Company,” the filing said, adding that management was handled by Teefey and Pierson, who served as co CEOs and board members. Selena instead worked as a consultant and held the title of Chief Impact Officer.

Rosengart also pushed back against the fraud allegations, saying Selena should “never” have been dragged into the case.

“The notion that Selena engaged in ‘fraud’ or any other wrongdoing is absurd,” he said, adding that her legal team is exploring other options, including possible sanctions against the plaintiffs.

The investors allege they were kept unaware of problems at Wondermind as the company struggled, and claim projects they were told about, including an app and advertising deals, failed to materialise.

Pierson has denied the allegations, while Teefey has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

The case remains ongoing, with Selena now asking the court to dismiss the claims against her.