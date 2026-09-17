Selena Gomez opens up about ageing and why she's embracing getting older

Selena Gomez has opened up about getting older, saying she is embracing the changes that come with ageing rather than being afraid of them.

The 34 year old singer and actress spoke about ageing in a new interview with People, where she was named the magazine’s first Beauty Impact Award recipient.

“Getting older has been so much fun. I’m not scared at all. I love getting older,” Selena said.

She also acknowledged that her appearance will naturally change over time.

“Things are going to change and things are going to sag, but you’re alive,” she said. “I think age is just a number in many ways.”

Selena also addressed the attention her looks from 2016 continue to receive online, with photos and videos from that period regularly resurfacing on social media.

“I got to be honest, the 2016 throwbacks and all of it is so much fun, but people get really intense,” she said.

Selena joked that some people appear to want to “freeze” her at that point in her life, despite nearly a decade having passed.

“I think people always want me to look the way I did, and that’s just not going to happen,” she said.

The actress explained that the period people often look back on was actually a hectic time in her life, joking that she “had to rock a smoky eye” because she was trying to be cool.

These days, Selena said her approach to beauty has changed, along with the way she looks at getting older.

Looking ahead to the rest of her 30s, she said one of her main priorities is simply being happy and continuing to do the things she loves.

Selena also credited people around her, including her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Meryl Streep, with showing her what getting older can look like while continuing to have fulfilling personal and professional lives.

For Selena, those examples have helped make ageing something she looks forward to rather than fears.