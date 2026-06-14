Selena Gomez denies shading Taylor Swift after viral Knicks post sparks fan speculation

Selena Gomez has shut down speculation that she was taking a swipe at longtime friend Taylor Swift after a social media post about a recent NBA game sparked debate online.

The singer addressed the backlash after fans interpreted her comment about "sudden fans" as a dig at celebrities featured in a screenshot she shared, including Swift.

"Woke up and was sent so many texts. I would never insult my friends, nor was it an insult," Gomez wrote. "The comment was a reaction to the first slide on the page. Second, I bet my friends on the game. The friends in the text chain I posted. I lost, but was poking at my opponents, my friends. Believe it or not, I do have other friends in my life. But quickly forget that most assume otherwise, also. It's a basketball game."

The reaction came after Gomez congratulated the New York Knicks on their dramatic 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs after overcoming a 29-point deficit.

"Mad respect for the game!! Congrats to the peeps that represent! What a comeback. So funny how some are all of a sudden fans though lol," she wrote alongside a screenshot of an NBA article, according to People.

The screenshot included photos of several celebrities attending the game, among them Taylor Swift, leading some social media users to speculate that Gomez was criticizing Swift and other high-profile attendees.

Gomez, however, made it clear that her remark was directed at friends involved in a private bet over the game and was not intended as an insult toward anyone featured in the article.

The clarification comes as Gomez and Swift continue to be regarded as one of Hollywood's closest celebrity friendships. The pair have frequently supported each other throughout their personal and professional milestones, with Swift notably attending Gomez's wedding to music producer Benny Blanco.

Their decades-long friendship has often been highlighted by fans, making the online speculation particularly surprising to many followers.