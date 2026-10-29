Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato reunite for Rare Beauty ad 18 years after vlogs

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are bringing back memories of their Disney Channel days, reuniting to recreate the poster of their 2009 film Princess Protection Program.

The two singers shared photos from their reunion on Wednesday as part of a new campaign for Selena's beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

In the photos, Selena and Demi recreated their poses from the original movie poster, wearing updated versions of the blue and yellow gowns worn by their characters, Carter Mason and Princess Rosalinda.

"Once a Princess, always a Princess," Selena captioned the Instagram post, which also featured the pair trying out products from their new collaboration.

According to Variety, the reunion is part of Rare Beauty's Still Making Each Other Blush campaign, which introduces a limited-edition blush bundle named "Delena", a nickname fans gave the duo during their Disney Channel years.

The collection features two liquid blush shades chosen by Selena and Demi, along with a makeup brush.

The pair also recreated their old YouTube videos from The Demi and Selena Show, a series they filmed together in 2008.

In the new video, the two revisit their childhood memories, answer questions and lip-sync to One and the Same, their duet from Princess Protection Program.

Selena and Demi first met as children while appearing on Barney & Friends before finding success on Disney Channel.

Selena went on to star in Wizards of Waverly Place, while Demi appeared in Camp Rock and Sonny with a Chance.

Their friendship has experienced periods of distance over the years, but the two have recently reconnected.

In April, Selena attended the opening night of Demi's It's Not That Deep tour in Orlando, marking another public reunion between the longtime friends.

Speaking about their latest collaboration, Demi described working together again as a full-circle moment, saying it reminded her of their childhood days making YouTube videos and playing with makeup.