E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Selena Gomez can't 'carry own kids'

32-year-old star is considering adoption and surrogacy

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Selena Gomez (Photo by Reuters)
Selena Gomez (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM

Last updated: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 11:11 AM

Selena Gomez made a startling revelation during her interview with Vanity Fair. The 32-year-old star explained that she isn’t able to carry her own children. She added: “"I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

The Only Murders in the Building star suffers from Lupus, an auto-immune disorder, and bipolar disorder.


In the Vanity Fair interview, Gomez said she hadn’t given up hope to have children; she is considering surrogacy or adoption.

Here mother, Mandy Teefey, is adopted.

"It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone," she mused.

"I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.

"It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people."

She added: "I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment