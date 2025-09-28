Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco get married in a dreamy California wedding

Just in are dreamy snaps from the wedding of the year. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, whose love story has captivated fans worldwide, are officially married — and the first look at their celebration is every bit as magical as expected.

On Instagram, Selena dropped a carousel of intimate photos with the caption “🤍 9.27.25 🤍”. The 33-year-old singer glows in a custom Ralph Lauren halter-neck gown with delicate lace skimming its edges, according to People.com, while Blanco, 37, looks dapper in a classic tuxedo.

The wedding, held in Santa Barbara, California, was a star-studded affair that brought together some of the biggest names in music and Hollywood. Guests included Taylor Swift, Martin Short, Ed Sheeran, and Paris Hilton, with Taylor’s umbrella-shielded arrival already sparking headlines.

For fans, this moment has been years in the making. After going public in 2023 and confirming their engagement in December 2024, the couple poured their story into the joint album I Said I Love You First, released earlier this year.

IN PICS:

Earlier this year, the couple sat down together on Jay Shetty’s podcast, offering fans a rare glimpse into the heart of their relationship. What stood out wasn’t just the comfort they shared with each other and the playful banter, but the sheer certainty in the way the pop icon spoke about finding a partner who made her feel safe and seen.

“I think the biggest problem people have, especially men, is that we don’t know how to listen,” Blanco admitted during the conversation. “A woman will tell you exactly what she needs. If she’s upset about something, she’s probably told you more than once, and you just weren’t paying attention.”

That, and several other moments on the podcast, quickly went viral, with netizens hailing him as the "greenest of green flags".

As the couple steps into this new chapter, their Instagram wedding reveal has already become the Internet’s newest favourite love song. Call it the most anticipated celebrity wedding of the year, or simply two artists writing their own happily ever after — we're here for it!