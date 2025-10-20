Look: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco make red carpet debut as married couple

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures held a star-studded gathering, marking its annual Academy Museum Gala on Saturday.

Among the standout moments of the evening was the first official red carpet appearance of newlyweds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who made their public debut as a married couple.

The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in September, turned heads at the event with their coordinated yet individualistic fashion choices.

Gomez, known for her fashion-forward elegance, was seen exuding vintage Hollywood charm in a glamorous black gown with sparkly embellishments. She complemented the outfit with a black suit jacket draped over her shoulders, bold red lipstick, and statement earrings. Her hair was styled in a sophisticated updo, further enhancing the classic aesthetic.

Benny Blanco opted for a stylish ensemble featuring a shiny blue shirt, black jacket, and matching pants, subtly echoing his wife's colour palette.

Gomez paused for a few solo pictures after arriving at the main venue before the festivities took over. Later, the couple paused for a brief photo session together, where they were all smiling and cheerful.

The glamorous appearance comes just weeks after the duo exchanged vows on September 27, 2025, during a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. The intimate wedding reportedly included A-list guests such as Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, according to Page Six.

Soon after, Selena shared pictures and videos, capturing their dreamy moments from the ceremony. She simply captioned the post with, "9.27.25."

Meanwhile, many other celebrities graced the Academy Museum Gala, including Quinta Brunson, Ryan Coogler, Michelle Monaghan, June Squibb, Rita Wilson, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Hall and breakouts like Sorry, Baby's Eva Victor and Sentimental Value star Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.

This year's gala also honoured notable personalities from film and music, including Penelope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, and Bowen Yang. The annual fundraising event raises essential support for the Academy Museum's exhibitions, screenings, and educational programming.