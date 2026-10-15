Selena Gomez talks first wedding anniversary with Benny Blanco at LA benefit

Selena Gomez turned heads in red as she attended her fourth annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 14.

The 34-year-old singer and actress arrived at the Hollywood Palladium wearing a strapless red Prada gown with a corset-style bodice and fitted skirt.

The event, titled A Night of Radiance & Reflection, brought together several celebrities for an evening of music and fundraising.

According to People, singers Leon Bridges and Bella Kay performed during the event, while actor and comedian Sean Hayes served as the host.

The annual benefit is one of the events organised by Gomez's Rare Beauty brand, bringing together people from the entertainment industry to support a cause the singer has spoken about throughout her career.

Selena also spoke about her personal life while attending the benefit, sharing details about how she and husband Benny Blanco celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Speaking to Extra, the actress revealed that the couple kept their celebrations simple, choosing to spend the evening at home rather than planning a big occasion.

They marked the anniversary by eating cake and watching videos from their wedding while wearing their pyjamas.

Selena and Benny married in September 2025, after announcing their engagement in December 2024. The couple first confirmed their relationship publicly in December 2023, following months of speculation about their romance.

Their wedding was attended by several celebrity friends, including Taylor Swift, who has been close to Selena for years.

The benefit was organised in support of the Rare Impact Fund, which Selena launched in 2020 alongside her beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

The annual event raises funds to support mental health programmes for young people, with Selena continuing to use her platform to encourage conversations about mental health.

Selena also spoke about the importance of mental health and reminded fans that what they see in photographs does not always reflect how someone is feeling.

"I think it's important for people to know that sometimes things look a lot shinier in pictures and that it's okay to feel not okay sometimes," she told Extra.