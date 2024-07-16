See: ‘Stranger Things' season 5 first look revealed

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 12:40 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 12:41 PM

Streaming giant Netflix has delighted fans of the hit sci-fi series Stranger Things by unveiling a tantalising first look at the upcoming fifth season.

The streaming giant released a behind-the-scenes video on YouTube showcasing the beloved characters and iconic sets, as production of the final season reaches its midway point.

The video features glimpses of the Hawkins kids, now more mature but still in character, offering a nostalgic yet fresh perspective.

Millie Bobby Brown, who portrays Eleven, remarked on her growth alongside the series, saying, "I started when I was 10, I'm now turning 20 years old. Feels very weird."

Adding to the anticipation, Noah Schnapp, known for his role as Will Byers, expressed his excitement, predicting that Season 5 will be the best yet.

With production progressing steadily, the Duffer Brothers, creators of the show, have confirmed they are halfway through filming, with expectations to wrap by Christmas.

The final season is slated for a 2025 premiere.

Actress Maya Hawke, who plays Robin, hinted at the ambitious scale of Season 5, describing each of the eight episodes as "eight movies" due to their extensive length and detailed storytelling, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She emphasised the meticulous approach of showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer, highlighting their dedication to maintaining high standards in writing and production.

In addition to the core cast, Stranger Things Season 5 will see new faces joining the ensemble, including actors Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This infusion of talent promises to enrich the narrative as the series approaches its grand finale.