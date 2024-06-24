E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

See: Highlights from ‘Heeramandi’ actress Sonakshi’s reception

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh sings, dances to 'Angreji Beat'

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 11:43 AM

Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 11:45 AM

The wedding reception of Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal turned into a night to remember as rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh took centre stage with a high-energy performance of his track Angreji Beat.

Sinha and Iqbal also danced to the song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from her debut film Dabangg on the day.


Sinha wore a traditional red silk saree with a choker-style necklace at the reception.

The couple, who had been together for seven years, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends on June 23.


A number of stars attended the event including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu. Sinha’s do was also attended by Heeramandi's team including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Segal.

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment