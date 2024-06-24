See: Highlights from ‘Heeramandi’ actress Sonakshi’s reception

Coughlan is being trolled for an alleged ‘Photoshopped waist’
The wedding reception of Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal turned into a night to remember as rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh took centre stage with a high-energy performance of his track Angreji Beat.
Sinha and Iqbal also danced to the song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from her debut film Dabangg on the day.
Sinha wore a traditional red silk saree with a choker-style necklace at the reception.
The couple, who had been together for seven years, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends on June 23.
A number of stars attended the event including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu. Sinha’s do was also attended by Heeramandi's team including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Segal.
