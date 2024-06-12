See: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu's look in Netflix movie 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'

The emotional video opens with a shot of her late father, Ashok Chopra, singing along to the Bollywood classic Sawan ke Mahine me from the 1964 movie Sharabi
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently promoting her upcoming film, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, shared a sneak peek from the film's set.
The Dunki actress on Wednesday took to her Instagram account to drop a series of pictures in a bright yellow saree.
In February, the movie’s official teaser was released. The short teaser gives a glimpse into the world of the upcoming sequel with the song Ek Haseena Thi from the classic film Karz playing in the background.
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba also stars Jimmy Shergill.
Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba is a sequel to Haseen Dilruba, which premiered on Netflix in July 202. It will stream exclusively on Netlfix as well. However, its official release date is awaited.
