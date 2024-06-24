See Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Helen strike a pose

Coughlan is being trolled for an alleged ‘Photoshopped waist’
Veteran Bollywood actor Asha Parekh posted on social media a photo with her friends Waheeda Rehman and Helen from their vacation in Srinagar.
On Saturday, Parekh posted an image of them on a houseboat in Srinagar.
"Enjoying the houseboat in Srinagar. #FriendsForEver #FriendsLikeFamily #Holiday #FunTime #BeautifulKashmir #Nostalgia #MakingMemories," she captioned the post.
As soon as the picture was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.
One of the users wrote, "Wow 3 Amazing Super Queens Legends never Dies..They Shine Forever."
Another user commented, "Vintage queens."
Parekh is a renowned film actress, director, producer, and accomplished Indian classical dancer. Starting her career as a child actor she made her debut as a lead heroine in Dil Deke Dekho and went on to act in over 95 movies. She has acted in films like Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil, Love in Tokyo, Aya Saawan Jhoom Ke, Aan Milo Sajna, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh.
Waheeda Rehman, meanwhile, made her acting debut with the Telugu film Rojulu Marayi in 1955.However, she gained popularity with Guru Dutt's films including Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.
