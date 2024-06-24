See Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Helen strike a pose

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 11:54 AM Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 11:55 AM

Veteran Bollywood actor Asha Parekh posted on social media a photo with her friends Waheeda Rehman and Helen from their vacation in Srinagar.

On Saturday, Parekh posted an image of them on a houseboat in Srinagar.

"Enjoying the houseboat in Srinagar. #FriendsForEver #FriendsLikeFamily #Holiday #FunTime #BeautifulKashmir #Nostalgia #MakingMemories," she captioned the post.

As soon as the picture was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Wow 3 Amazing Super Queens Legends never Dies..They Shine Forever."

Another user commented, "Vintage queens."