Second accused in Liam Payne drug death surrenders: Argentine police

The second of two men accused of supplying drugs to British singer Liam Payne, who plunged to his death from a third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires last year, has turned himself in, Argentine police said Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, David Ezequiel Pereyra, presented himself Monday to police in Barracas, south of Buenos Aires, a police source told AFP.

Pereyra was an employee at the Casa Sur Hotel in the Argentine capital where the former One Direction singer died last October.

Last week, police arrested 24-year-old hotel waiter Braian Paiz -- accused with Pereyra of having provided drugs to Payne.

Three other people -- Payne's representative in Argentina, the manager of the hotel and the head of reception -- are charged with manslaughter in the case.

Prosecutors said Payne had consumed cocaine, alcohol and a prescription antidepressant before falling from the balcony of his hotel room.

Payne had spoken publicly about struggling with substance abuse and coping with achieving fame at an early age.

His death prompted a global outpouring of grief from family, former bandmates and fans, with gatherings of thousands of mourners around the world.