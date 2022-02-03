UAE

Science fiction epic Dune leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

The Power of the Dog and black and white drama Belfast followed, with eight and six nominations respectively.

By Reuters

Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 4:48 PM

Science fiction epic "Dune", a mammoth adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, led nominations for the British Academy Film Awards on Thursday, securing 11 nods.

Dark Western "The Power of the Dog" and black and white drama "Belfast" followed, with eight and six nominations respectively.

James Bond movie "No Time to Die", a remake of "West Side Story" and coming-of-age tale "Licorice Pizza" each got five nominations.

Known as the BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), Britain’s top movie honours will take place on March 13.

"This year's nominations showcase a remarkable range of creative work in-front of and behind the camera," BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar said in a statement.


