Self-deprecation? That isn't a trait reserved for Indian film heroes.

They can save nations, dismantle criminal empires and take on entire armies, but rarely do they allow audiences to laugh at the very mythology built around them. Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan and starring Suriya as its protagonist, turns that convention on its head. In playing an eccentric police officer who seems more interested in dismantling his cinematic legacy than fighting crime, the actor delivers one of his most entertaining performances of late.

Across much of mainstream Indian cinema, the commercial hero has increasingly become an almost infallible figure. His job is to protect, avenge and triumph, preferably while delivering a few applause-worthy lines along the way. Barring Malayalam cinema, with its zeal for character-driven storytelling, which has often been more willing to let its protagonists be flawed, vulnerable and occasionally ridiculous.

Which is why Suriya’s role as the oddball Deputy Superintendent of Police Inbaraj from Scene deserves applause. The film subverts every unwritten rule in the treatise that is Churning Out High Moments and Eliciting Claps and Whistles Every Moment and shreds it to bits.

It was billed as an actioner, with the teaser and trailer elevating suspense by not revealing much of the film’s plot, but Scene is one genre-bending entertainer.

Spoofing his own filmography

One crucial scene from the action-comedy thriller has a gang of goons confronting Inbaraj and Maya (Nazriya Nazim) on the road. One of them yanks at Maya’s hair; you’d expect Inbaraj to go after them and smash them to pulp, but he is busy tutoring martial arts beside the footpath. Cinephiles immediately recognised the reference: a sly spoof of Suriya's own 2011 science-fiction action film, 7am Arivu.

The humour isn't simply that Inbaraj doesn't rescue Maya. It's that the actor who once embodied the martial-arts prowess and heroic physicality of 7am Arivu is now participating in a parody of that very image.

Director Madhavan was perhaps playing with fire, and this was a scene that could have crashed and burned. Chances are that Suriya’s fans may not have taken this lightly. However, judging by Scene’s box office haul, this scene was a clincher.

Social media wasted no time. Memes of Inbaraj’s reaction likened them to how people respond to their personal problems or their mental well-being. Suriya—who has a long list of films where he plays the protector—was revelling in being the joke.

Oh, if you were wondering, Maya makes mincemeat of her assailants.

Bringing in Malayalam cinema's sensibilities

When you realise that this was the filmmaker behind the Malayalam horror comedy Romancham and the gangster comedy Aavesham, it all starts to make sense. Madhavan has a flair for portraying eccentric personalities as protagonists. Think of the gangster Ranga (Fahadh Faasil) in Aavesham, who’s more keen on being friends with college students than brandishing a gun, or Jibi's (Soubin Shahir) unending obsession with a carromboard in Romancham. He imports that sensibility to Tamil cinema, making Suriya’s Inbaraj work phenomenally well.

Early into Scene, when the murder accused Victor (Tovino Thomas, in a surprising cameo), makes a startling revelation, you’d expect the film’s trajectory to turn morose or even downright soggy. Not Madhavan. He dispenses with the niceties that one has come to expect of Tamil cinema of late and serves up a film that’s bound to more than just raise eyebrows. It’s quirky, outright hilarious and manages to pack a big box of thrills.

Importantly, Suriya plays along, as if atoning for all the larger-than-life roles that he has portrayed on screen throughout his career, most notably the Singam franchise.

In one scene, he’s busy mocking his famous line from the film, “Ongi adicha ondrarai tonne weightu da (My blow will land with the force of 1.5 tonnes),” and deploys it to utter comic effect, smashing tomatoes. In another he’s poking fun at the films that put him on the map, Kaakha Kaakha (remade as Gharshana in Telugu and Force in Hindi) and Ghajini (Ghajini in Hindi).

And I couldn’t help but wonder about the thinking behind the role. The actor is in the middle of a purple patch, collaborating with newbie directors and churning out three consecutive—and wildly different—blockbusters this year. But to do one that harks back at your career in a non-reverential manner indicates that Suriya is feeling secure as a star and not bothered about box office outcomes or fan service.

Let’s also not forget that he had a rough stretch in the run-up to 2026, and any other actor in his place would have preferred to play it safe.

Look back at Suriya’s filmography, and you’d realise that the last time the actor showcased his funny bone in such a fashion was perhaps the Indian national award-winning film Pithamagan (2003) or Maayavi (2005), which merrily spoofed the on-screen image of Suriya’s wife Jyothika.

Scene was perhaps the detox that mainstream Indian cinema, besotted by larger-than-life roles, needed badly. The fact that Suriya was willing to let audiences laugh at him, over a persona that he spent decades cultivating, is noteworthy. Indian cinema could certainly do with more such protagonists.