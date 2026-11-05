Scarlett Johansson opens up about challenges of filming 'The Batman Part II'

Scarlett Johansson has opened up about the difficulties she faced while filming The Batman Part II, admitting that her role in the upcoming superhero film was harder than she expected

The 41-year-old actress discussed her experience during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, while promoting her upcoming film Paper Tiger alongside Adam Driver.

When asked which of her recent roles pushed her furthest out of her comfort zone, Scarlett chose The Batman Part II.

"It gave me a lot of existential angst, for some reason," she said.

"It was very hard to figure out. I don't know why, whether it was just the role or it was just where I am in my life, but it was just hard to crack it."

The actress added that the character was difficult to portray in several ways, although she did not reveal further details about the role.

Scarlett joined the cast of the DC sequel earlier this year, marking another major superhero project for the actress after more than a decade playing Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite her experience with superhero films, she admitted that her new role presented a different challenge.

Her character in The Batman Part II has not been officially revealed, with details about the film's storyline also being kept under wraps.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the sequel will see Robert Pattinson return as Bruce Wayne, following his appearance in the 2022 film The Batman.

The cast also includes Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis.

Production on the film was temporarily paused in October after Reeves stepped away to attend to a private family matter.

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh later stepped in to help complete filming, while Reeves confirmed that he would remain involved and oversee post-production.

The Batman Part II is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 18, 2028.