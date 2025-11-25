  • search in Khaleej Times
Scarlett Johansson set to lead next 'Exorcist' film, confirms director Mike Flanagan

With Johansson's casting, Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, the studio known for horror, has shifted its focus to reviving the franchise

Published: Tue 25 Nov 2025, 1:48 PM

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is set to step into the spooky and haunted world of The Exorcist, taking the celebrated franchise further with the next instalment.

According to Deadline, Scarlett Johansson will feature in the upcoming instalment of the iconic horror series from writer-director Mike Flanagan.

Speaking about her casting, Flanagan shared, "Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn't be happier to have her join this Exorcist film."

With Johansson's casting, Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, the studio known for horror, has shifted its focus to reviving the franchise.

The studio's last release, 2023's The Exorcist: Believer, underperformed at the box office, collecting only USD 65.5 million in the US and USD 136.2 million globally. The makers have recently engaged in meetings with top-tier talents, finally settling on Johansson, who also helped relaunch the Jurassic World franchise with Rebirth.

According to the report, the scheduling for the next Exorcist will be planned in coordination with other upcoming projects.

Bringing an all-new story from The Exorcist universe, the film will not be a direct sequel to Believer.

The original Exorcist film was based on the novel by William Peter Blatty and directed by William Friedkin. It focused on the demonic possession of a young girl and the vigorous efforts by priests to save her. The film was a major hit, even amassing 10 Oscar nominations.

It was followed by several sequels, featuring the girl's future struggles with demons and other demonic cases.

"The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honour to have the chance to try something fresh, bold and terrifying within its universe," director Flanagan said in May 2024 when his involvement was announced.

Further details about the film's plot and the remaining cast are yet to be unveiled.