Argentina coach shuts down World Cup final rumours over Messi's dressing room speech

Lionel Scaloni has dismissed online speculation surrounding Lionel Messi's dressing room speech before Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Spain, insisting he has "no idea" what people are referring to.

The Argentina head coach was asked during an interview about the rumours that have spread across social media following the emergence of behind-the-scenes footage from the team's dressing room moments before kick-off.



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The clip quickly gained traction online, with many praising the captain's calm leadership. However, others began speculating about what Messi meant by "let's forget everything."

When asked whether he had seen the discussions circulating online, Scaloni said he had not.

"I don't follow social media. I don't have social media accounts," he replied.

The interviewer then referenced claims that Argentina's players may have been under unusual pressure before the match.

Scaloni rejected the suggestion.

"No. I have no idea," he said.

The interviewer then brought up the viral dressing room video and asked whether Messi's words had referred to anything specific.

Scaloni again denied knowing what was being discussed.

"I don't know what you're talking about."

The interviewer then quoted Messi's remarks, "Okay, guys, let's forget everything. Let's play," before asking, "Forget what?"

"I don't know," Scaloni responded. "I have absolutely no idea what you're talking about."

The speculation began after fans noticed what they believed was a change in Argentina's mood before the World Cup final. Some social media users claimed the squad looked subdued compared with their usual pre-match energy, while others contrasted the players' expressions during the walkout with those seen in the dressing room video.

Several theories quickly emerged online. Some suggested Messi may have informed his teammates that the final would be his last match for Argentina, while others linked the team's mindset to controversy surrounding a Malvinas Islands banner displayed before the game.

None of those claims have been substantiated.

Despite the lack of evidence, the theories continued to spread after Argentina's 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain, with some fans questioning the team's performance and attempting to connect it to the viral dressing room footage.

Scaloni's latest remarks also echo the emotional message he delivered moments after Argentina's World Cup final defeat to Spain, when he became visibly emotional during his post-match press conference.

Fighting back tears, the Argentina coach thanked his players for their efforts throughout the tournament.

"I have to thank these guys eternally because they competed until the very end," he said.

Scaloni insisted Spain deserved the victory, adding: "The opponent was superior. We have to accept it. They played a great game."

Despite the heartbreak, he urged supporters to appreciate what the team had achieved by reaching another World Cup final.

"We have to be big in defeat too. We have to value what this team has done because reaching another World Cup final is incredibly difficult," Scaloni said before becoming too emotional to continue the press conference.

Scaloni's comments are the clearest public rejection yet of the speculation, with the Argentina coach maintaining that he is unaware of the online rumours and does not know what Messi's remarks were supposedly referring to.