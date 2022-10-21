SB19 set to rock Dubai with WYAT World Tour's first stop on October 29

Kajol dropped a fun video on her Instagram from the Diwali bash
After a successful multi-city tour in the Philippines, P-Pop Kings SB19 are returning to Dubai for the first stop of their upcoming WYAT (Where You At) World Tour.
The concert will take place at World Trade Center Sheikh Rashid Hall in Dubai on October 29.
“We were able to prepare more this time,” main vocalist and lead dancer Stell reveals. “Previously, we were only able to show a couple of performances. It’s exciting because they’ll be able to see a full set list now.”
The Filipino pop group had earned praises for delivering an explosive performance earlier this year at Expo 2020 Dubai. This time, SB19 promises to show a different side of them that will surely excite audiences from all over the world.
Presented by Soundcloud Events and Black Star Entertainment, SB19 WYAT Tour in Dubai will see the five-member boy band beling out their latest trending hits.
After Dubai, SB19 is slated to grace the concert stage of other cities outside the Philippines soon, including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Singapore.
Tickets to SB19 WYAT Tour in Dubai are priced from Dh159, available to purchase from Platinum List.
Kajol dropped a fun video on her Instagram from the Diwali bash
Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities and events
Judge called for a brief break as victim began to weep during her testimony against star of Fox TV's 'That '70s show'
The movie will see Jammwal perform a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences.
A man is suing for $5 million for being 'humiliated' by his tattoos appearing on the rapper's racy cover art
A pictorial round-up of what's hot and happening in Bollywood
Varun made his debut with the 2012 film "Student of the Year"