'Saving Private Ryan' star Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm

He has been hospitalized in Los Angeles since Saturday

Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 12:50 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 12:58 PM

Tom Sizemore, an American actor known for his roles in Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down, has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm early Saturday morning and is in critical condition, his manager said.

"He is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait and see situation," the 61-year-old actor's manager, Charles Lago, wrote in an email.

Sizemore, whose film and television career has spanned decades, is best recognized for his roles as the battle-hardened sergeant at Tom Hanks’ side in 1998’s Saving Private Ryan, and as commander of an Army Ranger battalion in 2001’s Black Hawk Down. He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2000 for best actor in a miniseries or film made for television for his role in Witness Protection.

Sizemore has struggled with drug addiction for nearly as long as his career and has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement. A 2007 documentary series, Shooting Sizemore, chronicled his efforts to reclaim his life and career after being convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and entering rehab for methamphetamine and heroin use. The actor has been arrested for driving under the influence and drug possession multiple times in recent years.