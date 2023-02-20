'Saving Private Ryan' star Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm

'Manodrome' revolves around a cult leader who persuades desperate men to cut ties with the women in their lives
Tom Sizemore, an American actor known for his roles in Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down, has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm early Saturday morning and is in critical condition, his manager said.
"He is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait and see situation," the 61-year-old actor's manager, Charles Lago, wrote in an email.
Sizemore, whose film and television career has spanned decades, is best recognized for his roles as the battle-hardened sergeant at Tom Hanks’ side in 1998’s Saving Private Ryan, and as commander of an Army Ranger battalion in 2001’s Black Hawk Down. He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2000 for best actor in a miniseries or film made for television for his role in Witness Protection.
Sizemore has struggled with drug addiction for nearly as long as his career and has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement. A 2007 documentary series, Shooting Sizemore, chronicled his efforts to reclaim his life and career after being convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and entering rehab for methamphetamine and heroin use. The actor has been arrested for driving under the influence and drug possession multiple times in recent years.
'Manodrome' revolves around a cult leader who persuades desperate men to cut ties with the women in their lives
He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru following a heart attack on January 27
Police share a picture of the Lamborghini, along with a light-hearted caption referencing the star's upcoming movie 'Shehzaada'
'I have interacted with children and spoken on internet safety, cyberbullying, mental health, and gender equality,' he says
Another fan shared a pic with the actor at an airport, calling her 'super friendly and extremely nice'
All three stars shared the poster of the film on their social media accounts
The Channing Tatum film is more than just a striptease
The 'Die Hard' star announced his retirement from acting last year