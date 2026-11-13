Savannah Guthrie renews NBC News contract after 15 years on 'Today' show

Savannah Guthrie has renewed her contract with NBC News after 15 years with the network, confirming that she will continue co-hosting the Today show.

According to People, the 54-year-old journalist has signed a contract extension with NBC News to continue co-hosting the morning programme, with the news confirmed on November 12.

A source told the outlet that Savannah continues to play an important role in the show's success.

"Savannah is not only so unbelievably strong, but she is the glue that keeps the show together," the source said.

Meanwhile, Page Six reported that her previous contract was due to expire at the end of the year, with NBC executives waiting to hear whether she planned to continue.

"Savannah is the best in the business. We want her to stay for as long as she wants to stay," a source told Page Six.

Details about the length of her new contract and salary have not been disclosed.

Savannah joined NBC's Today show in 2011 as a co-host of its third hour before becoming one of the programme's main anchors in July 2012, replacing Ann Curry.

She previously shared the anchor desk with Hoda Kotb, who left the programme in January 2025. Savannah now co-hosts alongside Craig Melvin.

The renewal comes during a difficult year for Savannah, whose mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since February.

Nancy, 84, was last seen at her home in Arizona on January 31 and was reported missing the following day after she failed to attend church.

Savannah temporarily stepped away from Today following her mother's disappearance before returning to the programme on April 6.

The journalist has continued to speak publicly about her mother's disappearance, sharing emotional messages and asking anyone with information to come forward.

Earlier this month, she posted a drawing made by her daughter Vale, reflecting on how the family continues to cope with Nancy's absence.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities yet to publicly identify a suspect.

Despite the personal challenges, Savannah has continued her television work, including NBC's coverage of the US midterm elections in November.