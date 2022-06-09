Saudi singer Mohammed Abdo to perform in Abu Dhabi

The Arab singer will perform at the Etihad Arena on June 25

By CT Desk Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 4:12 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 4:15 PM

Renowned Arab singer Mohammed Abdo is all set to take the stage at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on June 25 for an exciting concert.

Audiences can tune into the legendary Saudi singer’s performance from anywhere in the world live in real-time on the Basita Live virtual theatre, available on their website or mobile app.

Hard-of-hearing attendees will be able to enjoy the concert through simultaneous sign language translation and some specialised vests that are equipped with vibration techniques to allow the feel of music.

Organised by X Culture, a UAE-based entertainment institution, the show begins at 8pm. Tickets to the concert are sold on Etihad Arena website, Platinum List, Virgin Tickets and Book My Show. Prices start from Dh788.