Saudi singer Mohammed Abdo to perform in Abu Dhabi

The film starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum is currently playing in UAE cinemas
Entertainment17 hours ago
Renowned Arab singer Mohammed Abdo is all set to take the stage at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on June 25 for an exciting concert.
Audiences can tune into the legendary Saudi singer’s performance from anywhere in the world live in real-time on the Basita Live virtual theatre, available on their website or mobile app.
Hard-of-hearing attendees will be able to enjoy the concert through simultaneous sign language translation and some specialised vests that are equipped with vibration techniques to allow the feel of music.
Organised by X Culture, a UAE-based entertainment institution, the show begins at 8pm. Tickets to the concert are sold on Etihad Arena website, Platinum List, Virgin Tickets and Book My Show. Prices start from Dh788.
The film starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum is currently playing in UAE cinemas
Entertainment17 hours ago
Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities and offers around the UAE
Entertainment18 hours ago
The actor denies having any disputes, enmity with anyone in official statement
Entertainment1 day ago
The 'Dhadkan' actor turns 47 today
Entertainment1 day ago
Lollapalooza is an annual four-day music festival held in Grant Park in Chicago, United States
Entertainment1 day ago
The 19-year-old Pakistani-Canadian actress is also the first Muslim superhero with her own comic book series ‘Ms. Marvel’
Entertainment1 day ago
The Italian fine dining restaurant specialises in seafood and the creations are inspired by the flavours of the Amalfi coast
Entertainment1 day ago
The actor recently won a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard
Entertainment1 day ago