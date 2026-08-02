'Not a classic love story': Sarah Pidgeon shares vision for Love Story season 2

Fresh off earning her first Emmy nomination, actress Sarah Pidgeon has already shared her hopes for where Love Story could go next, and it is not another traditional romance.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Pidgeon said she believes any future season of Ryan Murphy's hit anthology series should surprise audiences by exploring a different kind of relationship instead of another "classic love story."

"My gut is telling me that Ryan and his team will choose something out of left field," she said. "I don't think it's going to be a classic love story. I think it will be a different type of romance, or maybe it won't be romantic."

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As an example, Pidgeon suggested the friendship between musician Patti Smith and photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, whose lifelong bond was chronicled in Smith's bestselling memoir Just Kids.

"I loved reading Just Kids. Whether or not it's Patti and Robert, I love the idea of them continuing with serious pieces," she said.

Pidgeon earned widespread praise for portraying Carolyn Bessette in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, the FX anthology that follows the romance between John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife before they die in a 1999 plane crash.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series became the most-watched limited series on Hulu and Disney+, accumulating more than 65 million streaming hours worldwide since its February debut.

The role has also transformed Pidgeon's career. Alongside receiving her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, she has fronted a Balenciaga campaign directed by Oscar nominee Celine Song and attended Paris Fashion Week.

Reflecting on the Emmy recognition, the actress admitted she became emotional after learning of the nomination while in Paris.

"I am a big crier," she said. "I was pretty overwhelmed."

She added that calling her mother and celebrating with her sister made the milestone even more meaningful.

Pidgeon also praised her Love Story co-stars, saying she was disappointed Paul Anthony Kelly, who portrayed John F. Kennedy Jr., was not recognised by the Television Academy.

"Being able to watch Paul Anthony Kelly work and transform into JFK Jr. every single day was just so remarkable," she said, also praising Grace Gummer, Naomi Watts and Alessandro Nivola for their performances.

When asked about the most difficult scene to film, Pidgeon pointed to episode eight, which features an emotionally charged confrontation between John and Carolyn.

She explained that the episode's long takes and confined apartment setting made filming particularly demanding, while the airport sequence at the start of the series proved challenging because it was filmed before much of the couple's emotional journey had been explored on screen.

Despite portraying fashion icon Carolyn Bessette, Pidgeon revealed she has yet to take home any of the costumes from the production, though she hopes to look through them later this month.

Whether Love Story returns for another season has yet to be confirmed, but if it does, Pidgeon hopes it continues to redefine what audiences consider a love story, even if romance is no longer at its centre.