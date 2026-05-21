Sara Tendulkar calls out paparazzi over body-shaming remarks

A Mumbai-based pap recently shared a video of Sara and her sister-in-law, Saaniya, arriving at the airport

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 21 May 2026, 3:46 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara on Thursday called out a shutterbug over his body-shaming remarks directed at her.

A Mumbai-based pap recently shared a video of Sara and her sister-in-law, Saaniya, arriving at the airport. While the clip simply showed the two entering the terminal, it was the paparazzo's demeaning caption that sparked backlash online and drew criticism from netizens, including Sara herself.

Recommended For You

UAE says absence of ‘catastrophic consequences’ does not lessen gravity of Barakah attack

UAE says absence of ‘catastrophic consequences’ does not lessen gravity of Barakah attack

War will extend beyond region if Iran attacked again, says IRGC

War will extend beyond region if Iran attacked again, says IRGC

UAE Eid Al Adha: Can private sector employees take Monday off for a 9-day holiday break?

UAE Eid Al Adha: Can private sector employees take Monday off for a 9-day holiday break?

Iran official says moves of 'enemy' show they are seeking new round of war

Iran official says moves of 'enemy' show they are seeking new round of war

Chinese President to Putin: It is imperative to stop Iran war

Chinese President to Putin: It is imperative to stop Iran war

 

"Moti wali Sara hai. Bagal wali bhabhi hai (the fat one is Sara, the one next to her is the sister-in-law)" the caption read.

The post caught Sara's attention, and in no time, she slammed the pap for his "disgusting" remark.

"@tahirjasus, you are disgusting. This is not journalism. Leave us alone," she posted.

Following Sara's befitting response, the paparazzo deleted the post. However, Sara wasn't done yet and continued to call him out with another savage remark.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara serves the role of a director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF).

Last year, Sara also launched her Pilates Academy in Mumbai, promoting fitness, wellness, and a healthy lifestyle.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

War will extend beyond region if Iran attacked again, says IRGC

2

UAE Eid Al Adha: Can private sector employees take Monday off for a 9-day holiday break?

3

UAE says absence of ‘catastrophic consequences’ does not lessen gravity of Barakah attack

4

UAE's new salary rule: Fines, work permit, travel bans for delayed pay explained

5

Iran reviews US truce proposal as Trump willing to wait few days for 'right answers'