  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 05, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 13, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB weather-sun.svg34.1°C

Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan show off 'sibling chemistry' at fashion show

The siblings were seen on the runway together for the first time, exuding grace in custom Abhinav Mishra's outfits, flaunting the designer's signature mirror work

Published: Sun 5 Oct 2025, 3:43 PM

Top Stories

Up to Dh100,000 fine: Sheikh Mohammed issues law for engineering consultancies in Dubai

Up to Dh100,000 fine: Sheikh Mohammed issues law for engineering consultancies in Dubai

Some UAE pet owners say inflated vet bills deter adoption, strain families

Some UAE pet owners say inflated vet bills deter adoption, strain families

'Teacher of generations': Sheikh Hamdan shares heartfelt photos of UAE President

'Teacher of generations': Sheikh Hamdan shares heartfelt photos of UAE President

Saturday night was special for actor Sara Ali Khan as she walked the ramp with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan for the first time.

Amid the lush gardens of Sanskriti Greens in Delhi, Sara and Ibrahim enthralled the audience with their effortless "sibling" chemistry, celebrating their shared love for fashion and music.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Russian strikes kill five in Ukraine, cause power outages

thumb-image

Munich Airport to resume flight operations after drones in airspace caused delays

thumb-image

Meet UAE CEO who brought electricity to 274,000 homes in Chad

thumb-image

Liverpool's woes continue after Chelsea pull off last-gasp winner

thumb-image

Dubai: Dewa, Parkin to instal 100 EV chargers in key locations in phase 1

 

Both were seen exuding grace in custom Abhinav Mishra's outfits, flaunting the designer's signature mirror work.

A day after owning the ramp with her little brother, Sara penned a note on Instagram, revealing that Ibrahim had said, "Sister I love you," to her on the ramp.

"A night to remember with @iak, especially when he said, 'sister, I love you' on the ramp. What else could make walking for @abhinavmishra_ once again even more special? Wearing this exquisite rusty orange ensemble, handcrafted with Abhinav's signature mirror work, felt like stepping into a magical world of art, craft, and celebration. So happy to be a part of The Shrine -- a night filled with beauty, light, and love," she posted.

Sara and Ibrahim, following in the footsteps of their parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, have both stepped into acting. Sara debuted in Bollywood in 2018 with Kedarnath, while Ibrahim has appeared in just two films so far.