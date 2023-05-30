Watch: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal celebrate Chennai's IPL final win

The Bollywood actors were previously in Abu Dhabi for IIFA

by Husain Rizvi Published: Tue 30 May 2023, 11:08 AM Last updated: Tue 30 May 2023, 11:16 AM

Even as rain played spoilsport in the nail-biting Indian Premier League finale on Monday, it was MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings that triumphed over Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans.

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were among the countless fans who were celebrating Chennai's massive win against the IPL favourites. With the win, Chennai lifted its 5th IPL trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

The actors, who are busy promoting their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, were actively sharing content with the film's song on their Instagram Stories. But the video which went viral showed Vicky and Sara's reaction to the match-winning moment.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Vicky wrote: "Maahi for the win! Jaadu (Ravindra Jadeja) you rockstar! What a match! GT... the best team through the tournament. Clearly the game was the real winner. #ipl2023 #iplfinal"

Right before the finals, the duo, along with several Bollywood stars were in Abu Dhabi for the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film and Academy Awards.

There, Sara told City Times at the Green Carpet what fans can expect from the upcoming film, out in UAE cinemas on June 2.

"I think it is a film after a really long time," she said. "It is a new film, an original film, and it is a film that talks about emotions in a way that people across all walks of life can relate to."

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a romantic comedy flick set in Indore, showcasing the story of a married couple Kapil (Vicky) and Somya (Sara), whose relationship is at the brink of divorce. It is directed by Laxman Utekar.