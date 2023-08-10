Sara Ali Khan shares holiday pictures with her friends, captions it 'purest love'

The actress posted vacation pictures of herself and her group of friends as they struck poses by the pool

Sara Ali Khan underwater in one image while enjoying time with her friends. The candid shot captured her sporting glasses, untied hair, and a white and yellow printed swimsuit.

Another picture featured Sara Ali Khan in a solo moment by the poolside. Donning a pink swimsuit paired with white denim shorts, she also adorned colourful wristbands, which are likely to be presents from her friends on Friendship Day 2023.

Sara Ali Khan and her friends gathered for another group snapshot, this time on the sandy shores. Opting for vibrant attire once again, she wore green shorts and a white shirt adorned with pink and yellow fish embroidery.

Accompanying her photos, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "A decade later. The purest love, the lamest jokes, most hysterical laughter, pointless banter, loudest abuses, most competitive board games, highly emotional ideological debates, extra caffeine and heavy calories."

Sara Ali Khan's goofy shot with her friends near a green field also made an appearance. In this candid group photo, she wore a white crop top paired with pink shorts.

Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023

