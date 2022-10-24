Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday stun in new Diwali pictures

The Bollywood actor dropped a string of pictures from T-Series's Diwali party

By ANI Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 3:30 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 3:31 PM

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, on Monday dropped a string of pictures from T-Series's Diwali party.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Aaj Kal actor shared the pictures and wished everyone on the festive occasion.

In the pictures, Sara, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Karan Johar were seen posing in their gorgeous traditional attires.

Sara could be seen donning a peach-coloured lehenga with heavy embroidery. Janhvi, on the other hand, opted for a silver saree, whereas Ananya looked drop-dead gorgeous in a bright red saree.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from that she also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar's next Ae Watan Mere Watan in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

An upcoming thriller drama is inspired by true events and has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Sara will soon be dropping her first look from Ae Watan Mere Watan.