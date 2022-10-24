Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday stun in new Diwali pictures

Initial reviews of the new album from critics were positive
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, on Monday dropped a string of pictures from T-Series's Diwali party.
Taking to Instagram, the Love Aaj Kal actor shared the pictures and wished everyone on the festive occasion.
In the pictures, Sara, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Karan Johar were seen posing in their gorgeous traditional attires.
Sara could be seen donning a peach-coloured lehenga with heavy embroidery. Janhvi, on the other hand, opted for a silver saree, whereas Ananya looked drop-dead gorgeous in a bright red saree.
On the work front, Sara will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal.
Apart from that she also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar's next Ae Watan Mere Watan in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.
An upcoming thriller drama is inspired by true events and has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer.
Produced by Karan Johar, the film will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
Sara will soon be dropping her first look from Ae Watan Mere Watan.
Initial reviews of the new album from critics were positive
The actor was suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block
The 'Friends' actor says his co-star was the one who reached out the most
The popular English band will perform at Yas Links on October 28
'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji
Suhana shared a couple of pictures in which the soon-to-be actor was wearing a beautiful beige saree designed by Manish Malhotra
The cinema icon, who turned 80 earlier this year, shared the news on his official blog
'Midnights' is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows, says the singer