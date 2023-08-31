Sara Ali Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Taimur, Jeh and Ibrahim at Saif Ali Khan's house

Couldn't sleep, hands used to shake: Mahira Khan recounts battling depression after 'Raees'
The smoking pictures with Ranbir Kapoor also added to the Pakistan actor's depression, she said
On Wednesday, the Pataudi clan came together to observe the festivities of Raksha Bandhan. Kareena Kapoor Khan graciously shared heartwarming family snapshots that captured the essence of the occasion. In the pictures, Sara Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu could be seen tying 'rakhis' onto the wrists of Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh Ali Khan.
Sara, accompanied by Ibrahim, paid a visit to her father Saif Ali Khan's residence for the event, while Inaaya participated in the joyous celebrations alongside her mother, Soha Ali Khan, as they lovingly tied 'rakhis' to their cousins.
Kareena Kapoor took to socials, to share candid shots from the celebration:
ALSO READ:
The smoking pictures with Ranbir Kapoor also added to the Pakistan actor's depression, she said
From spending time with family to viral moments, here's how your favourite stars marked festivities
The star also clicked pictures with the BMTC staff at the stop as an excited crowd surrounded him
The initiative is organised by the influential group Indian Women in Dubai (IWD)
During the last two elections, well-known artists including Rihanna and Adele complained when their songs were played at Donald Trump rallies
He asks his fans to dress in red to mark the occasion at 9pm on August 31
The 'ABCD' actor penned a heartfelt note with adorable pictures on Instagram
The actor's father passed away earlier this year, on May 19