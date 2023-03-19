Sara Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill go viral in funny reel from talk show

The perky duo are currently trending on social media

Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan, known for her goofy social media posts, recently made an appearance on Shehnaaz Gill's chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, to promote her latest film, the thriller Gaslight.

Sara uploaded an Instagram reel where the two played 'knock knock', where Sara was pictured hiding behind the curtain, and as soon as Shehnaaz said, "Knock knock," Sara revealed herself and uttered a few words from the Gaslight song Aao Raja, to which Shehnaaz reacted hilariously.

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame on Bigg Boss 13, is currently making waves with her talk show that features celebrities.

Sara's new film Gaslight will stream on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.