Sara Ali Khan meets Superman actor Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot

Bollywood crossovers always get fans excited. From the time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared in a Longines ad with Kate Winslet and Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-ling to when Priyanka Chopra presented the Oscars alongside Javier Bardem (the actress is a crossover legend), fans have been excited every time East has met West.

Recently, actress Sarah Ali Khan shared photos of her with Superman star Henry Cavill. The photos are part of a promotional campaign for Longines and see Sara donning a white outfit and blazer. The series was captioned "A royal affair with Longines". Take a look!