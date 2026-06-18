Sara Ali Khan meets Superman actor Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot

The actress recently took to her Instagram account to share her photos from a Longines campaign that saw her in an all-white outfit and a stylish hat, posing alongside Superman actor Henry Cavill

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 18 Jun 2026, 6:36 PM UPDATED: Thu 18 Jun 2026, 6:47 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Bollywood crossovers always get fans excited. From the time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared in a Longines ad with Kate Winslet and Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-ling to when Priyanka Chopra presented the Oscars alongside Javier Bardem (the actress is a crossover legend), fans have been excited every time East has met West.

Recently, actress Sarah Ali Khan shared photos of her with Superman star Henry Cavill. The photos are part of a promotional campaign for Longines and see Sara donning a white outfit and blazer. The series was captioned "A royal affair with Longines". Take a look!

Recommended For You

Iran military warns Israel of 'harsh response' if Lebanon attacks continue

Iran military warns Israel of 'harsh response' if Lebanon attacks continue

UAE busts plot to distribute drugs in country, reveal identities of 24 criminals

UAE busts plot to distribute drugs in country, reveal identities of 24 criminals

US-Iran MOU includes immediate, permanent end to war on all fronts, CNN reports

US-Iran MOU includes immediate, permanent end to war on all fronts, CNN reports

UAE to ban children under 15 from accessing social media platforms

UAE to ban children under 15 from accessing social media platforms

Several Israeli strikes hit south Lebanon: Lebanese state media

Several Israeli strikes hit south Lebanon: Lebanese state media

 

MOST POPULAR

1

US-Iran MOU includes immediate, permanent end to war on all fronts, CNN reports

2

Iran military warns Israel of 'harsh response' if Lebanon attacks continue

3

US-Iran peace deal comes into effect; ships crossing Hormuz get 60-day fee-free period

4

India's new investment rules for NRIs: What they mean for UAE residents

5

Sharjah’s new Dubai road links: How Dh750-million project will ease traffic