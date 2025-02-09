Sanya Malhotra: 'I want to portray women the right way on screen'

Sanya Malhotra continues to prove her mettle in the Indian film industry with her diverse and powerful performances that challenge societal norms. In her latest film Mrs., she takes on yet another layered and thought-provoking role, portraying Richa—a woman navigating the complexities of societal expectations and self-identity. In a conversation with City Times, Sanya opens up about the film, the emotional connection she shares with her character, and the legacy she wants to leave behind as an actor.

"Mrs. is not just about one woman; it represents women around us," Sanya shares. "We have seen our mothers, aunts, and friends go through the challenges Richa experiences in the film. The journey from Miss to Missus is far more complex than we often perceive it to be."

Sanya was drawn to the project by the urgency of its message. "I could relate to Richa instantly," she said. "Having seen my own mother face similar struggles, I felt a deep emotional connection to the film. This story needed to be told."

Journey to becoming a Mrs.

Preparation for the role was intense and immersive. "It wasn’t just me; the entire team contributed to making Richa’s character come alive," Sanya said. Director Arati Kadav and writer Anu Singh Choudhary spent a year crafting the script, infusing it with their personal experiences to make it more relatable for a North Indian audience.

Sanya Malhotra in a still from Mrs.

To fully embody Richa, Sanya took an unconventional approach: she kept a journal in her character’s voice. "Writing as Richa helped me understand her thoughts, feelings, and conditioning. I also interviewed women who had been through similar experiences. This deep dive into her psyche made the role feel even more personal."

While Mrs. is rooted in Indian culture, its themes have found resonance worldwide. The film has been showcased at multiple international film festivals, and its global reception has left a profound impact on Sanya. It didn’t change her perception of the film, she says, "but it did make me realise how connected women are globally through shared struggles. It’s unfortunate that these challenges exist everywhere, but it also highlights why this story is so important."

Sanya Malhotra and Nishant Dahiya in a still from Mrs.

At its core, Mrs. challenges gender roles and societal expectations. The film follows Richa (Sanya), a trained dancer, who struggles in her new role as a housewife after she marries Diwakar (Nishant Dahiya). As she tries to fulfil her duties towards his family, her dream of becoming a dancer still lingers. And Sanya hopes that audiences walk away with a sense of awareness. She says, "We often take certain roles and responsibilities for granted because they’ve been ingrained in our culture for generations. But with society evolving, these gender rules need to evolve too."

Does dancing help?

Sanya’s background in dance has been both a strength and a challenge in her acting career. "For Dangal, I had to completely unlearn my dance instincts to look like a wrestler," she revealed. "My coach constantly reminded me that I looked ‘too graceful’ in the ring! Similarly, for Pataakha, I made a creative decision to ensure my character didn’t dance well. But dance has given me body awareness, which helps me experiment physically with different roles."

Sanya Malhotra in a still from her Bollywood debut film Dangal

Interestingly, Sanya sees parallels between dance and wrestling. "Both involve choreography. In Dangal, we were choreographing wrestling moves just like we would a dance routine. The only difference was that I had to suppress my ballet-trained instincts." Her time training for Dangal ignited a newfound passion for combat sports. "After the film, I missed the adrenaline rush, so I took up boxing. It's been years now, and I still train twice a week. Contact sports require incredible stamina, and I love the physical and mental discipline they demand." Filmography and legacy Sanya's career is a mix of commercial hits and critically acclaimed films. She attributes this to her constant quest for creative challenges. She doesn't want to box herself in, she says, "If I do, I'll stop growing as an actor. That's why my filmography is a blend of mainstream and content-driven cinema—it keeps things exciting and fresh." Looking ahead, Sanya hopes to leave behind a legacy of authentic storytelling. "As an actor, I have a platform, and whenever I do a film, I feel like all my core values are there at the forefront," she said. "These are the women that I see around me. These are the women that have been empowering me and shaping me as a human. So I genuinely want to portray women the right way on screen." Mrs. is available to stream on ZEE5 Global