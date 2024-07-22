Sanjay Dutt's birthday wish for wife Maanayata is all things love

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 1:16 PM

On the occasion of his wife Maanayata's birthday, actor Sanjay Dutt penned a love-filled note for her.

Taking to Instagram, he wished Maanayata "endless happiness, success, and peace."

"Happy birthday, Mom! May God bless you with endless happiness, success, and peace. I am grateful for your presence in my life, your support, and your strength. I am fortunate to have you as my wife. Thank you, Maa, for being the rock in my life, and happy birthday once again. Love you (red heart emoji) @maanayata," Sanjay wrote.

He also dropped an adorable picture with Maanayata.

Sanjay and Maanayata tied the knot in 2008 and the two are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has a daughter Trishala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani.

Welcome To The Jungle is all set to hit theatres on December 20, 2024.

Sanjay has also come on board for Housefull 5.

"Sajid Nadiadwala has been like family from the beginning of my journey," shared Sanjay Dutt, reflecting on his deep bond with the producer.