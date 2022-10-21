Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt birthday wish for his twins

Kajol dropped a fun video on her Instagram from the Diwali bash
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's kids Shahraan and Iqra turned a year older on Thursday.
Marking his twins' special day, Sanjay took to Instagram and penned a sweet wish for the little ones.
"To @duttshahraan and @duttiqra, Watching you grow older and become even more wonderful individuals each year is one of the greatest joys and best gifts that life could bring to my heart. Happy Birthday to my God-given blessings," he wrote.
Alongside the note, Sanjay dropped a collage featuring pictures of Shahraan and Iqra.
Maanayata also wished her children on social media.
Sanjay and Maanayatta tied the knot in 2008. They became parents to Iqra and Shahraan. Sanjay is also a father to Trishala Dutta, whom he shares with his late first wife Richa Sharma.
On the work front, Sanjay was recently seen in Yash Raj Films' period drama film Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.
He will be next seen in a family entertainer film Ghudchadi alongside Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar in the lead roles.The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures. The official release date of the film is still awaited.
Kajol dropped a fun video on her Instagram from the Diwali bash
Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities and events
Judge called for a brief break as victim began to weep during her testimony against star of Fox TV's 'That '70s show'
The movie will see Jammwal perform a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences.
A man is suing for $5 million for being 'humiliated' by his tattoos appearing on the rapper's racy cover art
A pictorial round-up of what's hot and happening in Bollywood
Varun made his debut with the 2012 film "Student of the Year"