Sanjay Dutt boards cast of Vijay's 'Thalapathy 67'

The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and Gautham Menon

By ANI Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 9:51 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 10:00 AM

After an impactful performance in KGF - Chapter 2, actor Sanjay Dutt is all set to share the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming Tamil film.

Taking to Twitter, the makers of the film, on Wednesday shared a poster which they captioned, "We feel esteemed to welcome @duttsanjay sir to Tamil Cinema and we are happy to announce that he is a part of #Thalapathy67."

In the poster, Sanjay could be seen in a menacing avatar and his thoughts about joining the film are also shared. The note reads, "When I heard the one-liner of Thalapathy 67, I knew in that exact moment that I had to be a part of this film and I am thrilled to start this journey."

Titled Thalapathy 67, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and Gautham Menon.

Trisha and Vijay will be sharing the screen space after 14 years.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film shared a poster of Trisha which they captioned, "Extremely happy to welcome @trishtrashers mam onboard for #Thalapathy67."

In the poster, Trisha shared her thoughts which reads, "Grateful to be a part of this iconic project featuring some of my favourite people and an immensely talented team. Exciting times ahead."

Thalalathy 67 marks the third collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and 7 Screen Studio after giving two blockbusters, Master and Varisu.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in a sci-fi horror comedy The Virgin Tree, which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in lead roles, as well as an untitled comedy alongside actor Arshad Warsi.

