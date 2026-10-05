Sanjay Dutt clarifies 'no peace in India' remark, says it was scripted humour

The Bollywood actor said his comments on Shekhar Suman's talk show were intended as light-hearted humour inspired by Munnabhai and its message of Gandhigiri

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 5 Oct 2026, 10:25 AM
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Sanjay Dutt has cleared the air after a comment he made about no longer feeling "peace" in India began circulating online.

The Bollywood actor appeared on Shekhar Suman's talk show Shekhar Tonite for a Gandhi Jayanti episode, where he spoke about the country and brought his popular Munnabhai character into the conversation.

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During the conversation, Dutt said Indians were "large-hearted" and welcoming, before adding that he felt the sense of peace in the country had changed.

According to Indian media reports, Dutt said: "The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can't feel that peace in our country anymore."

As clips from the episode circulated online, the comment quickly attracted attention and sparked debate over what the actor meant.

Dutt has now responded, saying the exchange was scripted and intended to be humorous.

Taking to X, the actor said he never intended to "hurt, offend, or disrespect" anyone with his remarks.

He explained that the conversation was meant to be light-hearted, comparing its humour to his Munnabhai films and the idea of "Gandhigiri" made popular by Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

According to Dutt, the intention was to communicate "love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill", but his words were interpreted outside their original context.

The actor also brought Munnabhai back during another part of the episode when he was asked to imagine becoming India's prime minister for five minutes.

During the conversation, Dutt also referenced Mahatma Gandhi's three monkeys, saying there should now be a fourth.

He questioned who would correct something wrong if people simply chose not to look at it, turning the conversation into the kind of social commentary associated with his films.

The appearance comes two decades after Lage Raho Munna Bhai was released in 2006.

The Rajkumar Hirani film saw Dutt return as Munnabhai alongside Arshad Warsi as Circuit, with its take on Gandhi's teachings helping popularise the term "Gandhigiri".

This time, however, Dutt's return to that style of humour played out on a talk show rather than the big screen, with the actor later having to explain the context behind one of the episode's most talked about comments.

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