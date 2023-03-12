Sanjay Dutt begins filming for Tamil cinema debut 'Leo'

In order to portray famous musicians in the new limited series, its cast had to attend weeks of band camp
Actor Sanjay Dutt has started shooting for Vijay’s upcoming feature film Leo, the makers have announced.
The film's co-producer Jagadish Palanisamy announced the news on social media.
"Our favourite @duttsanjay sir joins #Leo Kashmir Schedule. Exciting days ahead. #Thalapathy @actorvijay na @trishtrashers @anirudhofficial @7screenstudio @Dir_Lokesh," Palanisamy wrote on Twitter.
Leo marks the Tamil debut of Dutt, who forayed into South cinema with the 2022 blockbuster Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 headlined by Yash.
Also starring Trisha, Leo marks a reunion between Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master (2021).
Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon round out the cast of Leo.
Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for hit films starring Vijay such as Kaththi, Master and Beast, will return to score the soundtrack of the movie produced by SS Lalit Kumar.
