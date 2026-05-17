Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed walks Cannes red carpet in peacock-inspired couture look

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed walked the Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet this week in a custom couture ensemble by Pakistani designer Hussain Rehar.

The ivory look, inspired by a white peacock, featured intricate Mukesh, Zardozi, and mirror work across the flowing silhouette, paired with statement jewellery by Hanif Jewellers.

Sharing photos of the outfit on Instagram on Saturday, the designer described the ensemble as a “white peacock-inspired masterpiece” created specially for Cannes. According to the post, 50 artisans spent a total of 2,354 hours crafting the look.

“Sanam Saeed debuts at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026 in a custom-made Hussain Rehar outfit,” the designer wrote.

Beyond the red carpet appearance, Saeed is also part of the ‘South Asian Women Excellence in Cinema & Arts’ initiative at Cannes, which highlights the contributions of South Asian women in film and creative industries.

The actor, known for Pakistani dramas including Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Kadoorat, has built a strong following across South Asia through her television and film work. She has also appeared in international streaming projects in recent years.

Several South Asian celebrities have been making appearances at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, with fashion moments from the region continuing to draw attention online.