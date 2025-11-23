Sana Shahnawaz on criticism and success of 'Main Manto Nahi Hoon'

Pakistani TV producer Sana Shahnawaz helms Next Level Entertainment with her mother Samina Humayun Saeed. The production house gave hit TV shows like Mann Mayal, Alif and recently Gentleman, Faraar and Main Manto Nahi Hoon. Sana is Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed’s daughter. With Dubai as her second home, Sana detailed her process and her love for the Emirate.

Tell us about your equation with Dubai & the UAE. What brings you here and how are you connected to the city?

Dubai has always felt like a second home to us. There’s a certain energy here. It’s modern and full of possibility that really resonates with me and my family, both personally and professionally. It’s a city that celebrates creativity and hard work and that aligns perfectly with who I am and what I do. I love that you can find peace and pace in the same place. it’s glamorous yet grounded. The lifestyle, the safety, the diversity... it makes you feel inspired to create and dream bigger. So yes, we do prefer Dubai over many other destinations because it’s not just a city I visit. It’s a place that constantly motivates me. Every time I come here, I leave with new ideas and a refreshed sense of purpose. I love the food in Dubai: you get all kind of cuisines and get to meet a mix of cultures from around the globe.

Do you have plans of shooting in Dubai any time?

Absolutely, I’d love to and we (Sixx Sigma and Next Level) have shot our dramas and our movies there. Dubai has so much cinematic potential—the skyline, architecture, light—everything here feels like a readymade backdrop for storytelling. We’ve already explored a few ideas that could beautifully blend our narratives with Dubai’s modern aesthetic. The infrastructure and creative ecosystem here are fantastic, so it would be exciting to collaborate with local talent and production teams too. For me, it’s not just about shooting in a new location; it’s about telling stories that feel global yet emotionally rooted and Dubai offers that perfect balance plus it’s very close to my homeland.

How is producing content for a mass audience different today than what it was say, when your production house did its initial projects?

I’ve always believed that good content finds its audience, no matter the era. So instead of following trends, we focused on creating work that had honesty and soul. It meant putting together strong teams, trusting new talent and paying attention to every little detail from the script to the way a moment is lit or felt. Pakistan television should and will always lead with quality and purpose; that’s always my biggest motivation. I do want to say this to women everywhere. Dream outrageously big, even when it scares you. Because every ceiling you break becomes the floor for another girl to rise from.

How does Humayun Saeed factor into your work? Is there any pressure of any kind?

Humayun’s stardom is of course incredible and inspiring, but I’ve always seen my journey as separate. Producing is my own craft, my own space to create and innovate. There’s support from him absolutely but never pressure. I have complete freedom to choose the stories I want to tell and the projects I want to pursue, and I’ve learnt so much from him along the way. Over the years I’ve built a team and a body of work that reflects my vision and sensibilities. The audience now recognises that our projects are born out of a dedication to quality storytelling which gives me immense confidence. Whenever he’s part of a project, he shares invaluable insight from his experience not just as an actor but as a brilliant producer who has delivered both highest grossing films and popular dramas under his production house. His guidance elevates every project and makes the creative process richer for all of us.

How do you respond to the criticism and commentary around Main Manto Nahi Hoon? Or any project, really.

I think when people talk good or bad, it means the project did its job. Manto was never designed to please everyone, it was meant to hold up a mirror to society. So, when people debated or criticised it, I saw that as engagement not rejection. As a producer I’ve learned that you can’t chase universal approval every time. You must stay true to your intent. If the story stirs thought or emotion. That’s what Manto did. It wasn’t just watched; it was felt and discussed.