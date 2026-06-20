Samay Raina brings 'India's Got Latent' back on Netflix, YouTube after major controversy

Indian comedian Samay Raina has announced that he will be back with his show 'India's Got Latent', an extremely popular comedy show on YouTube.

This time around, the show will be released on YouTube and Netflix, allowing it to reach a larger audience.

Netflix India, on June 19, announced the return of the show with a video featuring him and his signature comedic style. The teaser also featured the bodyguard, Amin Khan, who gained popularity after appearing in Raina's special.

In the announcement video, he can be seen talking about his show with fellow comic Balraj Singh, who is talking to him about releasing another season. They discuss, in a lighthearted manner, how audiences will be able to watch the show on both platforms and how it will retain its "unfiltered" humour.

The first episode will be released on June 21 at 7pm IST. It will feature Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who will be there to promote the release of their new film, 'Alpha'.

Last year, his show, India's Got Latent, got pulled from YouTube after a major controversy that was sparked by remarks from Ranveer Allahbadia, who was a guest on his show.

That incident led to multiple FIRs, aside from backlash from the general public. However, the comedian later redeemed himself through his stand-up special 'Still Alive', which is currently streaming on Netflix.