Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to rumours post separation from Naga Chaitanya

PTI
Filed on October 9, 2021
Will never allow this to break me, says actress.

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Friday responded to “false rumours and stories” being spread in the media against her after she and actor Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce. In a statement posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Samantha said a divorce is “an extremely painful process” anyway but the “relentless personal attacks” have made it more difficult.

“Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread.

“They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” the actor, 34, wrote.

Samantha and Chaitanya, who tied the knot in October 2017, had announced their separation last week in a joint statement.

The duo said they have decided to “part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths”.




 
 
 
