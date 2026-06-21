Samantha Ruth Prabhu expecting first child with Raj Nidimoru, reports claim

Fans of actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu are celebrating online after reports emerged that she is expecting her first child with her husband Raj Nidimoru.

According to multiple Indian media reports published on June 20, Samantha is pregnant with the couple's first child. One report cited a spokesperson as confirming the news, while photographs and videos from a recent celebration for her film Maa Inti Bangaaram sparked further speculation among fans.

The reports quickly went viral across social media, with many users pointing to what they believed was a visible baby bump during the event. Neither Samantha nor Raj has publicly addressed the speculation on their social media accounts at the time of writing.

As the rumours gained momentum, fans also resurfaced older interviews in which Samantha spoke about her desire to become a mother.

In previous conversations about her plans, the actress had said that motherhood was something she had always wanted, comments that have now found a new audience amid the latest reports.

The news marks another major milestone for Samantha, who married Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore in December 2025 after months of speculation about their relationship.

The actress has spent the past few years balancing a busy career with significant personal challenges, including her public battle with myositis, an autoimmune condition she revealed in 2022. Recent reports have described the pregnancy as the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Professionally, Samantha has been celebrating the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram, while continuing work on several upcoming projects. In recent interviews, she also spoke about the support she receives from Raj, describing him as someone whose advice she trusts "99% of the time."

While fans continue to speculate, many have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the couple.