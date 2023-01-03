Samantha Ruth Prabhu interacts with fans, shuts down troll on Twitter

CT brings you the 2023 Bollywood lineup which includes several star-studded films
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been keeping a low profile ever since she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition Myositis, returned to Twitter to actively interact with her fans.
On Monday, the Yashoda star responded to a number of tweets from fans on the micro-blogging site. She also replied to trolls.
When one of the users said that women rise "just to fall," Samantha gave a befitting answer.
A netizen tweeted, "Passing by the Vettri theatre in Chromepet, my sister and I realised it had the banners of all the movies with a woman lead. What a long way Tamil cinema has come! 10 years back this would have been unimaginable."
The fan had posted pictures of the Vettri Cinema hall that huge posters with female actors on them, including the film Connect starring actor Nayanthara, Driver Jamuna starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Raangi starring Trisha Krishnan.
To this Samantha responded with heart-hands emojis and wrote: "Women Rising!!"
When another user responded to this tweet "just to fall," Samantha replied, "Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend."
On the work front, Samantha will be seen in Shaakuntalam, which will hit the theatres on February 17, 2023.
Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar (Rudhramadevi). Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Yashoda star Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively. It will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
