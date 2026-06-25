Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, announces maternity break

The ace star recently revealed that she will be taking a break from work and going on maternity leave

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 25 Jun 2026, 10:31 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Amid all the ongoing speculations, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally confirmed her pregnancy during a press meet of her latest release Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad.

The ace star also revealed that she will be taking a break from work and going on maternity leave.

Recommended For You

Sharjah announces new paid parking hours until midnight from July 1

Sharjah announces new paid parking hours until midnight from July 1

Trump says US trying to work out a fair deal with Iran

Trump says US trying to work out a fair deal with Iran

Etihad Rail passenger trains: Ticket booking opens with 50% discount; fares from Dh55

Etihad Rail passenger trains: Ticket booking opens with 50% discount; fares from Dh55

Rubio says US won't do anything that would undermine Gulf allies' security

Rubio says US won't do anything that would undermine Gulf allies' security

Etihad Rail to launch Abu Dhabi-Fujairah passenger train services on June 30

Etihad Rail to launch Abu Dhabi-Fujairah passenger train services on June 30

 

She and husband-filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child.

While speaking to the media during an event, she said, "Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy."

Both, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru got married in 2025. This marks the second marriage for both. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj was earlier married to Shhyamali De.

Maa Inti Bangaaram follows a woman who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law — composed, obedient, scrutinised. What the family doesn't know is what she's hiding. When the past she buried refuses to stay buried, she must protect the very people who don't fully trust her, without ever letting them see who she really is, read a press note.

Speaking about the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu earlier said, "Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage."

Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha and Himank Duvvuru, the film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nandini Reddy.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Israel, Lebanon discuss project for transfer of some territory to Lebanese army

2

Sharjah announces new paid parking hours until midnight from July 1

3

Emirates begins inspections after Airbus reports cracks found in some A380 wings

4

Trump says US trying to work out a fair deal with Iran

5

Etihad Rail passenger trains: Ticket booking opens with 50% discount; fares from Dh55