Sam Neill's agent confirms 'Jurassic Park' actor passed away due to pneumonia

Philip Grez, Neill's long-time agent, spoke to the actor's family following "inaccurate and outright falsehoods" in the media

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 17 Jul 2026, 1:35 PM
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Hollywood star Sam Neill, known for working in Jurassic films, passed away due to pneumonia, his agent confirmed.

According to a Variety report, Philip Grez, Neill's long-time agent, spoke to the actor's family following "inaccurate and outright falsehoods" in the media.

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"As Sam Neill's longtime rep, I spoke with his family and wish to clarify some details for his fans. Sam passed away from pneumonia. Prior to becoming sick, Sam had valiantly fought and beaten lymphoma through a new treatment called CAR-T therapy," Grenz said in his statement, as quoted by Variety.

Genz also revealed that Sam Neill has filmed four projects back-to-back in the past years, all of which will be released within the coming months.

"I'd like to thank those who were truly close to Sam for considering his privacy with the respect he earned and his loved ones need and deserve during this immeasurably difficult time," he added.

Sam Neill, who was 78, passed away in Australia, months after he revealed being cancer-free after years of battling the condition.

In a statement shared on the actor's official social media handle, Sam Neill was surrounded by his family members during his final moments.

Since then, tributes have been pouring in from fans and members of the film fraternity.

Filmmakers, his fellow co-stars and fans remembered the late actor across social media platforms.

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