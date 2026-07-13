World leaders and actors mourn Jurassic Park star Sam Neill, dead at 78

World leaders and actors have paid tribute to Jurassic Park star Sam Neill after the acclaimed New Zealand actor died suddenly on Monday, July 13, at the age of 78, just months after announcing he was cancer-free following treatment for stage three blood cancer.

His family described his death as "sudden and unexpected" and said he passed away surrounded by loved ones in Sydney.

Sam Neill is being remembered by world leaders, actors and industry figures following the death of the Jurassic Park star, with tributes pouring in from New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Cary Elwes and Anupam Kher.

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Luxon described Neill as "one of the greats", crediting the actor with helping shape New Zealand's film industry over a career spanning more than five decades.

"He started when there was barely a film industry in this country to speak of. For more than fifty years, he took New Zealand stories to the world, and his talents helped make our film industry into what it is today, one of our greatest cultural exports," Luxon wrote on X.

"His work will be watched and loved long after all of us. Our thoughts are with his family and friends tonight. Rest in Peace."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Neill's contribution to Australian cinema and praised the dignity with which he faced illness.

Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts.



Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance.



He will be muchâ¦ — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 13, 2026

"Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts," Albanese wrote.

"Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance. He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace."

Indian actor Anupam Kher said he was "deeply saddened" by Neill's passing, recalling meeting him in Sydney and remembering both the acclaimed performer and the man behind the roles.

"I had the privilege of meeting him in Sydney, Australia, and what stayed with me was not merely the celebrated actor, but the warm, gracious and gentle human being behind that familiar face," Kher wrote.

"I had followed and admired his remarkable career for decades. From My Brilliant Career and The Piano to Jurassic Park, The Hunt for Red October and so many other memorable performances, he brought intelligence, dignity and a rare quiet strength to every character he portrayed."

"Some actors impress you with their performances. Some human beings touch you with their presence. Sam Neill did both. The world of cinema has lost an extraordinary artist, and the world has lost a wonderful gentleman. Rest in peace, dear Sam. Your work and your warmth will live on. Om Shanti."

Fashion stylist Nicole Bonython-Hines also shared a personal memory of working with the actor, describing him as "a lovely man and a joy to work with."

"This shoot was done within maybe three hours, just proving what a professional he was. Such a talent and a big loss for the world and those who knew him. My heart goes out to his family and friends."

The Princess Bride actor Cary Elwes remembered working with Neill in India, calling him "everything you hoped he would be."

"He was everything you hoped he would be. Beautiful in every way possible. Gentle, wise, compassionate, giving, funny and of course immensely talented," Elwes wrote.

"Those of us who were fortunate to share time with him on this planet are better for it. We send our deepest condolences to his children, family, friends and fans, of which I will always be one."

Australian television presenter Richard Wilkins described Neill as "the classiest of class acts", remembering him as "a beautiful, intelligent, generous and hilarious man" who remained deeply connected to his roots in New Zealand.

"He was a dear friend who always offered wise counsel and a warm embrace," Wilkins wrote. "Thanks for making the world a better place and leaving your mark."

Movie poster artist Nima Nakhshab, known online as The Movie Poster Guy, reflected on Neill's impact on audiences who grew up watching him.

"Sam Neill was my first action figure. My first on screen hero," he wrote. "Dr. Alan Grant never wanted children of his own, and yet he was a father figure to us all."