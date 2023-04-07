Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer release date announced

Makers also unveiled the film's motion poster

By ANI Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 2:22 PM

Makers of the upcoming family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan unveiled the motion poster with the trailer release date.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan dropped an intense motion of himself along with a trailer announcement.

In the poster, Salman is seen holding a knife in his hand but the twist is instead of blood, flower petals are spilling around it.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Let the action begin!#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Trailer out on April 10th."

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's new track Yentamma featuring RRR actor Ram Charan.

Taking to Instagram, actor Ram Charan shared the song which he captioned, "One of my most precious on-screen moments. Love you Bhai Dancing with these absolute legends...#Yentamma song out now."

Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev, the song is written by Shabbir Ahmed and features Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde.

In the song, Salman, Charan and Venkatesh could be seen donning bright yellow shirts paired with a lungi.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid. Apart from that, Salman also has action thriller Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif in his kitty.

