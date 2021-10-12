>
Salman Khan's father feels Amitabh Bachchan should retire

Nithin Belle /Mumbai
Filed on October 12, 2021

Salim Khan believes that one should keep a few years of life for oneself.

Salim Khan, longtime associate of Amitabh Bachchan and father of Salman Khan, feels that Big B (who has just turned 79) should now retire gracefully.

Salim’s association with Bachchan dates back to the 1973 film Zanjeer and the two have been involved in hit films including Sholay, Deewar, Don, Trishul and Dostana.

“He has achieved all that he had to in life,” Salim told an interviewer. “One should keep a few years of life for oneself.” Citing his own example, he said his world is limited now and he goes on walks with non-filmy friends.

“Amitabh Bachchan was the hero who could play the role of an angry young man,” said Salim. “However, there are no stories for an actor like Amitabh now. Our films have improved technically, the music and action have improved but we do not have good scripts,” said the 86-year-old former producer and scriptwriter.

