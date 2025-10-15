  • search in Khaleej Times
Salman Khan turns showstopper for designer Vikram Phadnis

The superstar looked stunning in a black embroidered sherwani as he walked the ramp with style, confidence, and a royal look that grabbed everyone's attention

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 3:01 PM

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned showstopper for ace designer Vikram Phadnis, who celebrated 35 years in fashion and cinema with a grand showcase of his new collection, 'Ananta', in Mumbai.

The superstar looked stunning in a black embroidered sherwani. His effortless style, confidence, and royal look grabbed everyone's attention.

Talking about his bond with Phadnis, Salman said in a statement, "I've known Vikram for years, he's been a part of many of my films, and so many memories. Watching him complete 35 years and being part of this celebration feels truly special."

Vikram also spoke about the collaboration with Dabangg star for his milestone show, saying, "These 35 years are not just about fashion, they're about the people and the journey that shaped me. Having Salman walk the ramp tonight made it even more special. He's been a part of my story from the very beginning, through films, fashion, and friendship. Ananta, which means endless, is my way of honouring every chapter, every collaboration, and the spirit of creativity that never ends."

Celebs who attended the event are Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sushmita Sen, Bipasha Basu, and several others.