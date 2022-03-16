Salman Khan to make Telugu film debut with Chiranjeevi-starrer ‘Godfather’

Photo: Twitter

By ANI Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 10:49 AM

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will soon be making his Telugu cinema debut with Godfather, co-starring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan.

The news was confirmed by Chiranjeevi, who took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday and welcomed his co-star by writing, “Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan!”

Welcome aboard #Godfather ,

Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022

“Your entry has energized everyone and the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience. @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan,” he added.

Along with the tweet, Chiranjeevi had also posted a photo in which he could be seen all smiles while welcoming Salman with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

The details of the role that Salman will play in the film have currently been kept under wraps.

Directed by Mohan Raja, Godfather is the Telugu remake of the 2019 blockbuster film Lucifer which starred Mohanlal in the lead role with Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Vivek Oberoi.